Niagara Falls
• SHOTS FIRED: Several Falls police officers investigated the sound of gunfire early Tuesday morning in the North End. Police officials working about 2:05 a.m. Tuesday reported hearing several gunshots north of Pine Avenue and west of Sal Maglie Stadium. Dispatchers then began receiving calls regarding gunshots from the area of 19th and Ashland Avenue. As police responded, a gray car that had been parked on Forest Avenue fled down Ashland Avenue without its headlights on. The vehicle eventually turned on to Pine Avenue and then drove the wrong way down 16th before turning on to an alley. Officers lost sight of the vehicle an returned to the Ashland Avenue area where they found three shell casings. They also found a wedding-style ring. Officers were checking for homes with surveillance cameras in the area.
• INCIDENT: Falls police were called to an office building on the 300 block of Third Street about 12:55 p.m. Monday where staff pointed out a damaged window that they believed was the result of gunfire. A Crime Scene detective was called in but was unable to locate any projectiles. The estimated cost to repair the damage was listed at $11,500.
