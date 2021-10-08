Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his 2008 Chevy Silverado by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft in the 1600 block of Buffalo Avenue. A business manager told police that sometime between Sept. 29 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, someone removed the catalytic converters from three buses.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1500 block of Military Road at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Chase M. Wilson, 23, 1623 Linwood Ave., Apt. 1, was charged with third-degree menacing and resisting arrest. Wilson is accused of threatening to shoot a woman, telling her, "I stay strapped." The suspect reportedly tried to run from police as he was being taken into custody.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly tried to grab a child, as she got off a school bus in the 2200 block of Ferry Avenue at 2:109 p.m. Wednesday. Michael J. Doyle, 40, 1212 Ferry Ave.,was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 500 block of 23rd Street. A female victim told officers that she was walking in the area, at 8:10 p.m.Wednesday, when she was attacked from behind by a female suspect. The victim suffered scratch marks on both sides of her face.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.