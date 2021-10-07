Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Seventh Street. Witnesses told officers, at 7 p.m. Tuesday that they had discovered spent shell casings on the side walk. Officers found four spent shell casings and what appeared to be a broken side-view mirror form a vehicle. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots in the area around 11:22 p.m. Saturday.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a city Parks Department facility in Hyde Park, at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. A Parks Department employee told officers that someone stole the golf cart he was using, along with his cell phone. A gas-powered leaf blower was also in the golf cart at the time it was taken.
