Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Weston Avenue. A male victim told police that he had been "driving around in his grandfather's vehicle" at 11:20 p.m. Saturday along with a friend. The victim said he and his friend drove to a house in the area of 18th Street and Weston Avenue, but could not provide an exact address or the name of the person who lived at the house. The victim said he walked into the backyard of the house and was followed by two male suspects wearing ski masks. One of the suspects reportedly pulled out a handgun and began firing at the victim striking him in the right bicep and upper right chest. The victim said he fell to the ground and the suspects ran from the area. The victim said he then got back into his grandfather's vehicle and drove himself to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment. Neither the victim's friend, nor his grandfather's vehicle were at ECMC when police arrived. Police said they were unable to locate a crime scene on Weston Avenue.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a trailer break-in in the 3500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A business owner told police that sometime between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8:25 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his work trailer by cutting a pad lock off of a side door. The victim said $1,900 worth of tools and materials were taken from the trailer.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the 2400 block of Woodlawn Avenue at 1 a.m. Saturday. Joseph N. Smith, 45, 3360 D St., Apt. 3, was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, moving from a lane unsafely and failure to use a designated lane.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 900 block of Ontario Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 2 and 5:30 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said two TVs, two PlayStation gaming systems, two gold necklaces and a large quantity of sneakers and clothes, valued at more than $4,000, was taken from the apartment.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1800 block of Pierce Avenue at 2:51 p.m. Saturday. A female victim told officers that she was riding in a friend's pickup truck when a "newer blue Chevy Malibu" began following them. The car then blocked the path of the pickup and a female suspect got out of the vehicle. The victim said the suspect dragged her out of the pickup truck and slammed her face on the sidewalk. The suspect also reportedly kicked the victim in the head several times in the head.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on Leandra's Law driving while intoxicated and other charges after a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 18th Street at 11:54 p.m. Saturday. Michael D. Nalls, 59, 2241 Niagara Ave., Apt. 1, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to stop at a stop sign and improper right turn.
