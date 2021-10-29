Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Lockport man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 5 pm. Wednesday. Tyler R. West, 24, 6598 Dysinger Road, Apt. 2, was charged with petit larceny. He's accused of taking power tools, valued at $359, without paying for them.
Lewiston
• CHARGED: James Lauzau Jr., 31, of Lewiston, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Lauzau was taken into custody following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on the 2400 block of Saunders Settlement Road. Sheriff's officials said he is currently on parole. He's scheduled to appear in Pendleton Town Court on Nov. 10.
