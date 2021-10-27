Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Falls police were called to a home on the 600 block of 18th Street on Monday night for a report of a burglary. A woman told officers she was moving into the home and when she arrived about 9:45 p.m. Monday she saw someone running out of the residence. An Airsoft BB gun valued at $50 was later noticed missing. Another resident reported canceled credit cards and a $150 gold necklace were also missing from the home.
• THEFT: A resident on the 1700 block of 18th Street reported Monday that someone took two packages containing about $60 in items from Walmart from their front porch. The resident said they had surveillance footage of the theft.
• THEFT: Falls police were called to a vacant home on the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue where someone pried boards off a window, entered the building and took seven windows, five gallon buckets of paint, painters supplies and a tool kit. The estimated loss is $2,040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.