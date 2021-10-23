Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 3000 block of Niagara Street. A female victim told police that she was in the area at 6 p.m. Thursday when a group of nine suspects "jumped her." The victim said a female suspect grabbed her and threw her to the ground and kicked her. The victim suffered a minor wrist injury.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery attempt in the 8600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 9:39 p.m. Thursday. An employee told police that a male suspect entered his store and approached him at the cash register. The suspect gave the victim a note that demanded all the money in the register. The victim said the suspect then walked out of the store. The suspect was last seen walking east on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
• ROBBERY: Police also are investigating a robbery in the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 10:28 p.m. Thursday. An employee told police that a male suspect, matching the description of a suspect in an attempted robbery in the 8600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 9:39 p.m., entered the her store and gave her a note demanding all the money in the store's cash register. The victim said she gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash from the register and he fled from the scene in a red and white taxi van. The victim said the suspect did not display a weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.