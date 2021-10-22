Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1200 block of 95th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of Ontario Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a laptop computer and a waller were taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Prospect Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 8 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her 2016 Jeep Cherokee by smashing the front passenger-side window. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.
