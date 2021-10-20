Niagara Falls
• ROAD RAGE: Officers are looking into an incident of road rage on Buffalo Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Aug. 4. A female victim told police that she was driving along Buffalo Avenue when a male driver became “enraged.” The male driver followed her to the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. The victim said in the parking lot, the teenaged male got out of his car and began beating on her vehicle with his fists. The suspect fled from the scene before police arrived Officers estimated the damage to the victim’s vehicle at $1,000.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 10:05 a.m. Friday. Natasha L. Elder, 49, 2205 Michigan Ave., was charged with petit larceny. Elder is accused of taking merchandise valued at more than $234 without paying for the items.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Memorial Parkway. A male victim told police that sometime between 12:15 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday someone broke into his Jeep Cherokee by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 2200 block of Cudaback Avenue. Officers located a “highly intoxicated” male victim who was “bleeding profusely” from what appeared to be a stab wound to his right hand. The victim refused to give officers any information, including his name and told them to “(expletive) off.” The victim also berated fire and EMTs who were attempting to treat his wound.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the artisan alley that connects Third Street and the Third and Fourth streets alley. A male victim told officers he was walking to a bar at 2:45 a.m. Sunday when he was attacked by two male suspects. The victim said he was able to escape his attackers, but not before being stabbed in his left wrist with a steak knife. The victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his injuries.
