Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: A property owner on the 400 block of 24th Street reported to Falls police that he found a man in the garage of a home he is remodeling about 6 a.m. Wednesday. He told the man to leave and he did. About 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the owner returned to the property and encountered the man in the garage again. This time, the man told the property owner, “I’m not going to lie to you, man. I’m taking these items.” He then gathered several items in the garage, put them in his vehicle and left. The items taken include action figures, Playboy magazines and Playstation accessories worth about $3,500.
• ROBBERY: Falls police are investigating the assault and robbery of a student, age not provided, on the 2900 block of Cleveland Avenue about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. The youth said he was walking down the street alone when a Black male hit him in the side of the head with a rock and forcibly took his Stranger Things backpack off his back and ran off. The youth said the suspect looked homeless and was in his early 40s with “nappy” hair. The book bag only contained school work.
• ASSAULT: A city man told police he was walking in the 2100 block alley between Pine Avenue and Cudaback Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle pulled up to him and two men got out, one of whom said, “I heard you got a problem with my cousin …” The man said he ran down the alley but tripped and fell at which point he was kicked and hit with a metal object in the rib area. The man also dropped his phone which one of the suspects picked up before leaving the scene.
