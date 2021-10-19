Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Ferry Avenue at 10:50 p.m. Sunday. A female victim told officers that she was driving in the area when another vehicle pulled up next to her's and the driver of that vehicle fired multiple gunshots at her, causing the front driver's-side window to shatter. The victim said she was struck by glass from the window, but not seriously injured.
• SHOOTINGS: Police are also investigating a report of "shots fired" at Ferry Avenue and Fifth Street at 10:58 p.m. Saturday and two reports of "shots heard" in the 1800 block of Niagara Avenue and 1800 block of Whitney Avenue between 12:33 and 12:42 a.m. Sunday. In both those cases witnesses reported seeing two vehicles chasing each other with people shooting from the vehicles
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Pine Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime around 12:26 a.m. Saturday, someone fired thee bullets into her 2011 Buick Regal. Officers said the bullets struck the car's left rear bumper, left front driver's door and the back rear window. Police said a 2018 Jeep was also struck by two bullets. The rear window of a nearby apartment was also struck by a bullet. Crime Scene Unit detectives collected six spent shell casings. There were no known injuries from the gunfire.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 500 block of 21st Street at 7 p.m. Friday. Shayne D. Joseph, 30, 314 21st St., was charged with second-degree criminal trespass.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 3600 block of Ferry Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her home by prying open a door. The victim said jewelry, valued at $7,000, was taken from the home.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to "cut the (expletive) neck" of another person in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 9:10 p.m. Friday. Thomas A. Dickinson, 57, 1604 16th St., Apt. 3, was charged with second-degree menacing.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Kyle W. Reese, 60, 1312 Michigan Ave., was charged with petit larceny and third-degree burglary. Reese is accused of taking four Porterhouse steaks, valued at more than $84, without paying for them. Police said Reese also violated a trespass notice by entering the store.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the artisan alley that connects Third Street and the Third and Fourth streets alley. A male victim told officers he was walking to a bar at 2:45 a.m. Sunday when he was attacked by two male suspects. The victim said he was able to escape his attackers, but not before being stabbed in his left wrist with a steak knife. The victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his injuries.
