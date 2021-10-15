Niagara Falls
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his 2006 Ford Explorer by smashing the rear passenger-side window. The victim said the vehicle's radio was removed.
THEFT: Officers are also looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2200 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his 2004 GMC Yukon by smashing the front passenger-side window. The victim said an unsuccessful attempt was made to remove the vehicle's radio.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2400 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his 2007 Chevy Silverado by smashing the front passenger side window. The victim said the vehicle radio was taken.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 200 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 9 p.m,. Tuesday and 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, someone took two ladders from the top of his work truck.
