Niagara Falls
SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of 28th Street. A delivery driver told officers that around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday he got into an argument "over change" with a male suspect who was grabbing at his waistband and saying, "You better leave. You don't know who you're messing with." The driver said as he drove away from the location, he heard three gunshots. The driver was not injured in the incident.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2700 block of Monroe Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday someone broke into her 2007 Infiniti M35 by unknown means. The victim said a small amount of cash was taken from the vehicle.
THEFT: Officers are also looking into a theft from the 2300 block of Niagara Street. A business owner told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Monday, someone took four tires off of his 2013 Ford Taurus.
ARREST: A registered sex offender from Ohio was arrested by Falls police in the 300 block of Third Street at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday. Officers said Jerry W. Boggess, 46, 242 West Federal St., Youngstown, Ohio, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Adult Parole. Police said Boggess contacted them and said he wanted to turn himself in on the outstanding warrant.
