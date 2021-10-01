Niagara Falls

• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of 27th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 3:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday, someone fired three bullets through her second-floor bathroom window. Officers recovered three spent 9-mm shell casings from an alley behind the victim's home. A witness told police they heard approximately five gunshots at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The witness said he may have been the target of the gunfire. When police asked if he could provide a suspect who might be responsible, the witness told them, "I don't know. It could be a lot of people."

• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2700 block of LaSalle Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 3 and 3:15 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her 2012 Chevy Malibu by unknown means. The victim said the vehicle's battery was taken.

• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Park Place. A male victim told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2016 Toyota Highlander by unknown means. The victim said a pair of sunglasses, some cash and some bear spray were taken from the vehicle.

• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2800 block of Macklem Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2007 Pontiac G6 by prying open a side door. The victim said a pair of license plates, some cash and a pair of red Jordans were taken from the vehicle.

• THEFT: Police are investigating a vehicle theft in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told officers he parked his 2015 Ford Taurus in front of a convenience store, at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday and left the engine running while he "ran inside for a minute." The victim said when he came out of the store, his vehicle was gone. The victim was ticketed for leaving his vehicle unattended.

