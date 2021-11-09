Niagara Falls
• DWI: Vondria T. Haynes, 41, address redacted, was charged with DWI, driving without a license and refusal to take a breath test about 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to Falls police. Officers were called to the parking lot of a Portage Road supermarket for a report of a woman slumped over the wheel of a running car. Officers knocked on the vehicle's windows but couldn't wake Haynes up. Officers then opened the car's door, turned off the car and shook Haynes awake. Urine and blood samples were collected from Haynes at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after she was taken into custody.
