Niagara Falls
• GRAND LARCENY: A resident of the 200 block of 69th Street reported sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday someone entered her unlocked parked vehicle and took a wallet containing her driver's license and six credit cards. There was no illicit activity on the card which the victim canceled.
• PETIT LARCENY: An Elmwood Avenue resident reported sometime between noon and 3 p.m. last Friday a package left on her porch by the U.S. Postal Service was taken. The victim is mostly blind but could not find the package, which is presumed stolen, on her porch. She also lost an alarm clock inside her home.
• DWI: Police were dispatched to the 8600 block of Lindbergh Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle accident at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday. A witness reported seeing a car parked partially in the road. As she passed it, she heard a thud. The vehicle then moved and pulled into a nearby driveway. Police found Frank Schmidt, 40, no address, asleep at the wheel. They awakened him after several attempts. Outside the vehicle, the suspect stumbled and was unable to complete field sobriety tests or tell officers what day it was. The suspect refused a Breathalyzer. He was charged with DWI, 1st offense and refusal to take a breath test.
• BURGLARY: A business in the 2300 block of Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls reported someone smashed a window between 2:45 and 3 a.m. Wednesday. Taken were 18 cartons of Newport and two cases of Black and Milds with 30 packs in each case. The cartons of Newports were valued at $106 each. No value was listed for the Black and Milds. The smashed front door was valued at $1,800.
