Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of 59th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck by unknown means. The victim said $40 was taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1200 block of Pine Avenue at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. An employee told police that a male suspect entered the store and took personal hygiene products, valued at $50 without paying for the items. The suspect was last seen riding a white bicycle east on Pine Avenue.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 2200 block of South Avenue. A female victim told officers that she was coming home from work at 10:20 a.m. Monday when an ex-coworker stopped her and stabbed her. The victim suffered a puncture wound by her right shoulder blade. The wound did not appear to be life-threatening.
