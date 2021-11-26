Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the area of Ferry Avenue and Seventh Street. Officers said they responded to the area after an officer heard seven to 10 gunshots at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday. Policed said they recovered seven spent shell casings in the street between Sixth Street and Ferry Avenue and Seventh Street and Ferry Avenue.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 3100 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4:05 and 4:19 a.m. Nov. 17, someone broke into his warehouse by smashing a window in an exterior door. The victim said 12 55-gallon totes, containing hemp CBD, were taken from the facility.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on weapons and other charges after an incident in the 400 block of Sixth Street at 1 a.m. Nov. 18. Ricky Q. Caldwell, 57, 1317 Portage Road, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, menacing a police officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Caldwell and another, unidentified, male suspect ran from officers who had been called to investigate a disturbance. As they ran, police said Caldwell pointed a black handgun at one of the pursuing officers. Officers were able to apprehend Caldwell and determined that the gun in his possession was a BB gun. Police also determined that a Jeep Cherokee that Caldwell and the other suspect had been sitting in when officers arrived, had been reported stolen from the village of Youngstown.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested for reportedly threatening another man with a knife during a landlord-tenant dispute in the 8800 block of Buffalo Avenue at 9:58 a.m Nov. 18. Paul R. Nicely, 54, 8839 Buffalo Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 3500 block of Sherwood Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 5:30 and 5:59 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his backyard shed by breaking off a padlock. The victim confronted the burglar as he was dragging a snowblower from the shed and the suspect fled in a dark colored pickup truck.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of 18th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between midnight Saturday and 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her home by unknown means. The victim said a 52-inch flatscreen TV and other items, valued at up to $1,000, were taken from the home.
