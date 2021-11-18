Niagara Falls
• TRESPASS: Police are looking for two male suspects who attempted to enter a South End development project, in the 300 block of Niagara Street, at about 3:55 p.m. Monday. A worker at the project told officers that he was able to chase a male suspect who attempted to enter from the front of the building, and one who attempted to enter from the rear of the building away. Officers said they were unable to locate the suspects in the area. One of the suspects was last seen getting into an older model gray Chevy Blazer and driving north down the alley between Third and Fourth streets.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of 16th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 1:55 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his Air BnB location by prying open a rear door. The victim said two 50-inch TVs and a ceiling light fixture were taken from the property. The victim also said this is the second time in November that the property has been burglarized.
