Niagara Falls
• GRAND LARCENY: The loss prevention manager at a Builder’s Way store on Monday reported two men stole smoke detectors and batteries valued at more than $1,000. The men placed the items in a Marshall’s bag, left without paying and fled in a red Malibu.
• PETIT LARCENY: A resident of the 2000 block of Walnut Avenue reported someone stole a snowblower from his porch. The machine was valued at $75. The incident occurred sometime between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday.
• WARRANT ARREST: At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Barry L. Frain, 45, of 745 19th St., was observed by police standing on the 400 block of 19th Street. Officers recognized him as wanted on a Niagara Falls warrant as well as a felony Niagara County warrant. He was known from past experience as a flight risk. The officer who spotted Frain called for help. Frain fled but didn’t make it far because police had staged reinforcements in the direction they expected the suspect to flee. After he was arrested, he admitted having “work” in his pants, a quantity of an off-white substance in a baggie booked into narcotics evidence. A police radio was dropped and run over by a car during the pursuit.
• STOLEN VEHICLE: Joshua A. Phillips, 21, of 1907 Lockport St., was pulled over about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 7600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard for not having the headlights on on the vehicle he was driving. He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and substandard headlights. The vehicle came back as stolen. The owner reported a laptop, golf clubs and numerous personal items missing.
• PETIT LARCENY: A Wrobel Towers resident reported someone stole the charger from her wheelchair during a meeting sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Sometime between 5 and 11 p.m. Thursday, someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle parked on 21st Street. The driver, whose sibling is involved in a custody battle, reported her rear window smashed.
• UNCONSENTING VEHICLE USE: A Cedar Avenue resident reported somewhere between 9 and 11 a.m . Thursday he allowed an acquaintance he knew only by first name to take his vehicle to Auto Zone to check an error code. A few days have passed and the vehicle has not been returned.
• DWI: Brandy L. West, 39, of 715 Augustus Place, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Friday on the 400 block of 6th Street driving a vehicle with front end damage and two flat tires. She failed numerous field sobriety tests and blew a 0.25% on the Breathalyzer, more than three times the legal limit. She was charged with DWI, first offense; operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08, first offense; and aggregate DWI per se, no prior.
