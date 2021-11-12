Niagara Falls
• ARSON: Falls police are investigating a fire at the former Pizza Hut location on the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A witness called police about 2 a.m. Thursday to report that a man was in the parking lot and attempting to light a shed on fire with a lighter. The witness said the heard a big noise and saw the shed on fire. Falls firefighters extinguished the blaze.
• CHARGED: Justin J. D'Antuono, 40, 9538 Lockport Road, was charged with false personation, failure to obey a police officer and no driver's license and a license plate violation about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Falls police. D'Antuono was charged following a police chase on Highland Avenue. As the chase neared its end, officers said a man bailed from the rear seat of the vehicle and fled. Once stopped, D'Antuono initially gave officers a false name.
• THEFT: A resident on the 400 block of 79th Street called police Wednesday to report that on Monday afternoon they were in their home when an unknown man entered through an unlocked back door. The man told the resident that he was there about snow plowing for the winter and needed a $50 down payment. The resident paid the man but later noticed her purse was missing. Police said a credit card was used at TJ Maxx for $287. A debit card was used to purchase something through PayPal for $103 and again at Cricket Wireless for $100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.