Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 10000 block of Cayuga Drive. A male victim told officers that he was walking home from work at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when a dark-colored Dodge van drove by him and splashed him with water from a puddle in the street. The man said he "flipped off" the driver of the van, who then pulled over and got out of his vehicle. The victim said the driver approached him and said, "Watch out who you flip off. Come here so I can teach you a lesson." The man said the suspect then punched him in the face, knocked him to the ground and punched him in the back of the head. The victim said he would take himself to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they had obtained pictures of the suspect and the van he was driving.
• ASSAULT: Police are also investigating an assault in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told officers that he and a female companion were walking out of a store at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday when a male suspect walked into them and did not apologize. The victim said when he told the suspect that he should apologize, the man became aggressive, swore at him and said, "Bring it. Bring it." The victim's companion attempted to keep the suspect away, but said he managed to punch the victim in the face. The suspect then fled from the scene in a red vehicle. A witness was able to capture the incident on video and provide it to police.
