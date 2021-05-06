Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block alley of 25th Street. Officers responded to a "shots fired" call at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, looking for a suspect who was reportedly running toward Falls Street. Police found five spent shell casings in the alley and where able to locate video of the incident captured by security cameras. The video showed two men entering the alley, walking to a garage and then shots being fired. Officers said they saw ten muzzle flashes on the video. The shooters were firing north, across the alley, toward Welch Avenue.
• SHOOTING: Police responded to multiple "shots fired" reports in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue and the 1700 block of Whitney Avenue at around noon Tuesday. Witnesses told officers they observed a male running north down 17th Street from Ashland Avenue, being chased by individuals in an SUV. The witnesses said a person in the SUV was shooting at the man who was running away and that the runner was returning fire at the SUV. Police said they recovered spent shell casings in the area, but did not find any victims.
• SHOOTING: Police also investigated a shooting in Packard Court. A witness, who was seated in a a car with another man, told officers that they were in Packard Court at 12:40 pm. Tuesday when they heard gunshots. The other man in the car told the witness that he had been shot and the witness drove him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.Officers said they found three bullet holes in the witnesses car.
• BURGLARY: Officers are looking into a burglary in the 2100 block of Main Street. A woman told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and noon Tuesday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said a 65-inch TV was taken from the apartment.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1700 block of New Road. A business owner told police that sometime between 12:01 a.m. and noon Tuesday, someone entered a work yard by cutting through a fence. Once in the yard, the victim said a vehicle was entered and a radio transmitter was removed.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of 19th Street. A man told officers that sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his garage by pushing-in a door.The victim said a lawnmower, a snow-blower a portable radio were taken.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft from the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. A man told police that he parked his 2016 Toyota Corolla at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday and went into his home. The man said he left the vehicle unlocked and the car keys on the passenger seat. The man said when he came back out of his house, 10 minutes later, the car was gone.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking for a suspect in an assault in the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue. A man told police he was visiting his ex-girlfriend, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when she told him to go tho the "game room" in her home.The man said he went to the room, where a male suspect began punching him and then knocked him to the ground and kicked him. The victim was hospitalized with several fractured ribs.
