Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 700 block of 61st Street. Officers said they responded to a call of "shots heard" in that area at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw two vehicles speeding and chasing each other. Officers said they located a bullet hole in the front door of a nearby home. No one was injured in the incident.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1400 block of Main Street. A male victim told officers that he was standing in a parking lot at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday when he was approached by three male suspects, one of whom was brandishing a "rifle-style firearm." A second suspect was armed with an AK-47-style rifle. The victim told police that one of the suspects hit him in the head with their weapon. After being hit, the victim said he began to run toward the nearby home of a relative and that one of the suspects fired "approximately four shots" at him. The victim was not struck by the gunfire. The victim also said that a book bag, containing an iPhone, a Nintendo Switch and some medications was taken form him.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at store in the 4700 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. An employee told police that two male suspects entered the store at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. One of the suspects began arguing with the store clerk and then took a bottle of Mountain Dew, a bottle of strawberry milk, three cookies and a package of Jack Links, all valued at more than $14, without paying for the items.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 900 block of Main Street. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday when he was approached by a male suspect holding a "rifle-style firearm." The victim told police that the suspect told him to, "Give me all your money." As the victim attempted to walk away from the suspect, he said he dropped a book bag and duffel bag in the middle of the street and the suspect then picked the items up. The victim said he then began running away and that the suspect fired seven shots at him. Officers said they victim was not struck by the gunfire and was not injured during the incident. The victim said his bags contained clothing and power tools, valued at over $800. Police recovered multiple spent shell casings from a nearby parking lot where the suspect had been standing.
