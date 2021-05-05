Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Garden Avenue. A female victim told officers that she believed someone shot at her house at between noon and 6 p.m. on Thursday. The victim said she found a bullet hole in her living room but didn't realize what it was until she found additional bullet holes in her hallway and on the outside of her home. Police later recovered a bullet from the living room wall.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the 1700 block of Ferry Avenue at 12:22 a.m. Monday. Dennis J. Gunsauley, 33, 582 Tonawanda St., Apt. 1, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test and failure to stay in a designated lane.
