Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating the Saturday robbery of a costumed woman in Packard Court. A female victim told officers that she had been hired to appear at a child's birthday party, dressed as Tigger, to make balloon animals. The victim told officers that a female suspect became upset that she was not also doing face painting and she attempted to leave the party about 6 p.m. when the altercation escalated. The woman told police that two female suspects followed her and attacked her, with one of the suspects punching her in the face while the other removed her Tigger costume. As police investigated, people at the party reportedly became hostile. Officers found the Tigger costume in a dumpster and stopped looking for the two female suspects because of the size of the party and the "hostile environment." Officers were able to potentially identify at least one suspect in the attack.
• ARSON: Investigators are looking into a potential arson fire in the 700 block of Division Avenue at 3 a.m. Friday. A female victim told police that she woke up at around that time because someone was on her front porch. When the victim looked outside, she saw a fire on the porch. The victim said she was able to extinguish the fire using pails of water.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 4300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A business owner told police that sometime between midnight and noon Friday, someone removed between four and six catalytic converters from vehicles stored in his front lot.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into an alleged vehicles theft in the 1100 block of 19th Street. A male victim told police that he parked his car in that area "sometime after 4 p.m." on Thursday and left it unlocked with the motor running while he went into a store.. The man said when he came out of the store, the vehicle was gone. The victim said he did not notify police off the theft until 6:50 p.m Friday because "he was just too angry and just wanted to go home." Security cameras on the front of the store, overlooking where the vehicle was parked, failed to record the incident.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 2900 block of Ninth Street at 3:20 a.m. Saturday. Jazzie C. Bennett, 26, 3344 Ninth St., was charged with disorderly conduct. Bennett is accused of screaming and yelling profanities in public and refusing the requests of officers to leave the area.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 22nd Street, A female victim told officers that some time between 12:15 and 1:10 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her apartment by forcing open a door. The victim said a 40-inch flat screen TV, five costume jewelry rings and a carton of Seneca cigarettes were taken from the apartment.
