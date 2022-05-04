Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Tennessee Avenue. Officers had responded to the area for a call of "shots fired" at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found "multiple gunshot holes" in the front window of a home. Bullets also damaged a fish tank in the home. Police said there were 11 holes in the window and fish tank and they recovered 11 spent shell casings on the street and sidewalk near the home.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of Main Street. Officers said they responded to a burglar alarm at 6:32 a.m. Monday and found the front doors to a commercial building unlocked. The building owner came to the scene and determined that nothing was missing from the building. Police did recover a crowbar that may have been connected to the burglary.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road. A manager told police that three female suspects entered the store at 3:43 p.m. Monday and took more than $1,000 worth of fragrances without paying for them. The suspects fled form the scene in a black SUV with no front license plate.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident, at 9:33 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Haeberle Avenue. Yania R. Franks, 34, 1167 Haeberle Ave., lower, was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Franks is accused of "pulling a knife" on a male victim after kicking in the door to his room. She is also accused of telling the victim that she would pay someone $500 to shoot him.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on traffic charges and is expected to face additional narcotics-related charges after a traffic stop in the 500 block of 18th Street at 9:49 p.m. Monday. Gregory White, 30, 1143 Haeberle Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and illegally tinted windows. Police said they also seized three duffle bags "full of suspected narcotics" from inside White's vehicle.
