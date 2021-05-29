Lockport man charged with taking car from Lewiston
A City of Lockport man has been charged following the investigation of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.
John C. Shaw, 49, from the City of Lockport, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Shaw was stopped Wednesday by Deputy Alan Gansworth and Captain Bruce Elliott of the Criminal Investigation Bureau after fleeing the scene of a suspected burglary in the Town of Lewiston. Shaw was driving the stolen vehicle.
He was also charged by Lewiston Police on domestic violence charges related to the burglary. He is being held at the Niagara County Jail awaiting centralized arraignment.
Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a reported assault in the 400 block of Portage Road. Clifton J. McNeil, 48, 435 Portage Road, Apt. 2, was charged with first-degree assault. McNeil is accused of stabbing another man during a fight at 7:55 p.m. Thursday.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Forest Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 8:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., someone broke into her home by unknown means. The victim said a laptop computer and an Xbox One game system were taken.
