Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of Haeberle Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her 2020 Subaru Legacy by unknown means. The victim said two wallets were taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 900 block of 92nd Street. Andrew J. Patterson, 32, 10145 Mueller Court, was charged with third-degree trespass. Witnesses told police that Patterson "staggered" into a neighbor's garage, at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday and remained in the garage for "about 10 minutes." The property owner determined that nothing was taken from the garage. Police said Patterson told them that he had swallowed "a small amount of crack cocaine" prior to being arrested.
