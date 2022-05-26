Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on an assault charge after an incident in the 600 block of Ashland Avenue at 5 a.m. Friday. Elizabeth E. Atkinson, 18, 491 75th St., was charged with third-degree assault. A female victim told police that she was "jumped" by Atkinson and another suspect while sitting in a car. The victim said the unknown suspect repeatedly punched her through an open vehicle window and then Atkinson pulled her from the car and she was kicked "multiple times in the head."
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 19th Street. A male victim told officers that some time between 8 and 11:45 p.m. Monday someone broke into a home he takes care of by unknown means. The victim said the entire house appeared to be ransacked. He also said that a lawn mower and binders of baseball cards appeared to have been taken.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday after being accused of stealing from her employer. Stephanie J. Dixon, 45, 2320 Niagara St., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. She is accused of taking more than $1,320 while working as a cashier in a convenience store in the 2600 block of Niagara Street.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 600 block of Ninth Street. A male victim told officers that he was walking home, at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was attacked by a male suspect. The victim said the suspect hit him in the back of the head with several beer cans, then knocked him to the ground and kicked and punched him in the head and stomach. The victim said the suspect took $10 from him.
