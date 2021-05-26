Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Walnut Avenue. Officers said they were in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday when they heard "between 15-30 gunshot south of that block from two distinct firearms." Responding officers said they located a crime scene in the 1700 block of Walnut Avenue and found 19 9-mm Luger shell casings spread over the length of the block. Witnesses told police that individuals in two separate vehicles had exchanged gunfire in the 500 block of 18th Street and then traveled westbound in the 1700 block of Walnut Avenue. Police reported no one was injured in from the shooting.
