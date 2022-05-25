Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism at the Hyde Park Ice Pavillon. A Parks Department employee told police that some time between 1 and 7 a.m. Saturday, someone vandalized a rest room by punching holes in the wall and spray-painting the wall. The cost of the damage is estimated at $300.
• ARREST: A Georgia man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue at 1:52 a.m. Sunday. Jerry Rainey, 30, of Macon, Georgia, was charged with false personation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver's license, no registration, no insurance and failure to stop at a red light.
