Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shooting incident in the 500 block of 27th Street. Anton G. Bevilacqua, 21, 520 27th St., was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment. Officers said they responded to a call of "shots fired" at 12:30 p.m. Friday and a witness told them they had seen Bevilacqua firing a shotgun from a second-story porch. Bevilacqua told officers, "They were flashing guns at me. I was on the balcony. I felt like I had to defend myself." He also told police that he observed a car with heavily tinted windows driving slowly by his house and that he saw the rear windows rolled down and two suspects, wearing masks, pointed handguns out the window at him. Bevilacqua said he fired a single shotgun slug at the vehicle, which sped away north on 27th Street.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on multiple charges after she was found unresponsive in her car in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Megan E. Golden, 29, 6017 Lindbergh Ave., was charged with driving while ability impaired drugs, aggravated driving while ability impaired (Leandra's Law) and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said they recovered suspected narcotics from inside Golden's car and that she had a 3-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of her encounter with officers.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue. A woman told police that she was attempting to get directions to her hotel, using her GPS, at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, when she pulled over to ask a male pedestrian for help. The victim said the man reached into her vehicle and grabbed her by her shirt and told her to "Get the (expletive) out of the car." The suspect then pulled her out of the driver's seat of her vehicle, got into the car, and drove away.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after fleeing from officers who were attempting to take him into custody on an outstanding domestic violence warrant in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue at 8:35 a.m. Saturday. Anthony C. Marshall, 29, 451 Eighth St., Apt. 1, was also charged with resisting arrest.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue at 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to a call of "four or five shots heard." When officers reached the scene they said they found 10 shell casings in the street. Officers said they found no victims nor evidence that any buildings or vehicles had been struck by the gunfire.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 4600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A woman told officers that sometime between 2:45 and 4:15 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said an iPad was damaged during the break-in.
