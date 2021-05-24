Niagara Falls
EDITORS NOTE: The Falls Police Department, at the direction of the Niagara Falls Corporation Counsel, is now redacting the crime scene addresses from the police incident reports provided to the news media. As a result, we are unable to inform you, other than generally, where criminal incidents have occurred.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary somewhere on 62nd Street. A 45-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 2:25 and 3:10 p.m. Thursday someone broke into her home by unknown means. The victim said a PlayStation 4 game system and two controllers, a quantity of cash, and two rings were taken form the home.
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism somewhere on Ferry Avenue. A 26-year-old woman told police that sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Thursday someone a cinderblock through the front windshield of her 2010 Chevy Malibu.
