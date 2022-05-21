Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1000 block of 17th Street. An employee of a local charity told officers that sometime between May 13 and May 14, someone broke into a storage shed by prying off a lock. The victim said a power washer was removed form the shed.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in Packard Court. A female victim told officers that sometime between noon Sunday and 4 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into her house after a fire left it uninhabitable. The victim said three TVs, valued at $1,100, were taken from the home.
