Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.