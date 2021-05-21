Niagara Falls
EDITORS NOTE: The Falls Police Department, at the direction of the Niagara Falls Corporation Counsel, is now redacting the crime scene addresses from the police incident reports provided to the news media. As a result, we are unable to inform you, other than generally, where criminal incidents have occurred.
• ARREST: Two Falls woman were arrested after an incident in the 600 block of 19th Street at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tonya L. Faison-Smith, 44, no address provided by police, was charged with disorderly conduct. Nyasia M. Vincent, 26, 2708 Whitney Ave., Apt. 1, was also charged with disorderly conduct. Police said they observed a group of 50 people arguing and fighting and saw Faison-Smith spit, multiple times at a group of six people. Officers said they also observed Vincent spraying people with a “pepper spray-type of substance.”
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into an apparent shooting incident in the 2200 block alley of Ontario Avenue. A witness told police they observed “bullet holes” in a nearby garage. The witness said they believed the “bullet holes” had occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they found approximately 27 bullet holes in two garages, with the shape of the holes indicating that the bullets had been fired from inside the garage outward.
• SHOOTING: Officers are also looking into an apparent shooting incident somewhere on Pierce Avenue. A female victim told police that she heard a noise at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and noticed what appeared to be a bullet hole in her front window. No one was injured in the incident.
