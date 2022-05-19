Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident. Officers said they were in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday when they heard what sounded like 10 gunshots coming from the area of 11th Street and LaSalle Avenue. Officers said they also heard what sounded like two cars driving at a high rate of speed, and then heard another 5 to 8 gunshots. A witness told police they saw two cars “driving erratically” on 11th Street and then heard loud bangs. Police said they did not locate a crime scene.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft in the 7900 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police he was pumping gas and went inside to purchase a coffee. The victim said when he came out, his 2019 Lexus ES 350 was gone. Security camera video showed a suspect get out of another car, get into the victim’s car and then drive away. Police later determined that the car the suspect was in had been stolen May 12 from Niagara Falls.
• THEFT: Officers are looking onto a theft from the 3300 block of Highland Avenue. An employee of a construction company told police that he went to lunch at noon Tuesday and secured an excavator to a trailer with pad locks. The man said when he returned, at 1:30 p.m., the pad locks had been cut off and $6,000 worth of attachments for the excavator had been taken.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2900 block of Independence Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into an apartment in a rental property she owns by forcing open a door. The victim said about $125 in damage was done to the interior of the apartment.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a restaurant in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. An employee told police that at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, a male suspect entered the restaurant and stole a tip jar off the front counter.
