NIAGARA FALLS
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 2600 block of Ontario Avenue at 3:10 a.m. Saturday. Jasheem Quadrell Kani Wright, 19, 2619 Ontario Ave., was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a porch in the 1900 block of Lockport Street at 5:21 a.m. Saturday. A female victim said home security system captured video of a male suspect taking two 20 pound bags of wood pellets, a grill accessory and a grill cover from her porch. The value of the stolen items is estimated at $260.
• ARREST: A Rochester man was arrested after an incident in the area of McKoon and Maple avenues at 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Douglas M. Kuzdande, 22, 659 Carter St., was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. Kuzdande is accused of refusing requests from officers to leave the area as they tried to disperse a fight.
• ARREST: A Falls man and woman were arrested after a traffic stop by police in the 2900 block of North Avenue at 5:03 p.m. Sunday. Howard M. Coke, 29, 2993 North Ave., was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, operating an unregistered motorcycle, imprudent speed, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without insurance and motorcycle helmet violation. Angel M. Sell, 32, 2939 North Ave., was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Police said Coke was operating a dirt bike on Hyde Park Boulevard without a helmet and when he observed officers following him, he accelerated and began passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road and the center lane dividers. Officers said they followed Coke to a home on North Avenue and attempted to speak with him. Investigating officers said Sell became argumentative with them and told them they could not come on her property. The officers said Coke then confronted them and pushed a patio table at them. As the officers said they continued to speak with Coke, they said he became more argumentative and “challenged them to take the dirt bike.” When the officers told Coke he would be taken into custody, he reportedly resisted arrest and was handcuffed after a use of force. Coke and a Falls officer were each treated for minor injuries. Police said Sell was charged for interfering with Coke’s arrest.
