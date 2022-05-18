Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Ontario Avenue at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday. Officers said they heard 2 to 3 gunshots and located a spent shell casing in the area.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 9 p.m. Monday someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim saids three necklaces, his earring box and his wallet had been taken.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after she was stopped in the 3100 block of Ninth Street at 10:20 p.m. Monday while driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Buffalo. Nikita M. Conklin, 23, 3143 Ninth St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
