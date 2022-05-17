Niagara Falls
• MENACING: At about 4 a.m. Sunday, police arrested Bryce Jackson, 23, of 1869 Weston Ave., on a charge of second-degree menacing after officers said he threatened them with a razor scooter.
• ROBBERY: At about 10 p.m Sunday, police responded to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where a man who said he had been jumped by five people near Cedar and Whirlpool was being treated for several injuries. A wallet containing about $1,000 was taken, he told police.
• SHOPLIFTING: Lisa M. Baughman, 26, of 602 Spruce Ave., was charged with petit larceny at a Niagara Falls Boulevard home improvement store for allegedly stealing items valued at $586.88 at about 11:06 a.m. Thursday. Police said she then returned at 9:47 a.m. Friday and stole goods valued at $489.56. She was also issued a trespass order demanding she stay away from the store.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A Niagara Street restaurant reported an unknown male left his vehicle while in the drive-thru and spray-painted on the side of the building about 11:45 a.m. Friday. Damage was placed at $200
• PETIT LARCENY: A resident on the 800 block of 19th Street reported someone broke into his garden shed and stole a self-propelled Honda lawnmower valued at about $500. The crime occurred in the Thursday to Friday overnight.
• GRAND LARCENY: An owner of a Market Street business reported losing personal items including credit cards sometime between Wednesday and Thursday of last week. One of the cards was used to charge in excess of $1,000 in goods.
• PETIT LARCENY: A resident of the 2000 block of LaSalle Avenue reported someone broke into his garden shed at about 11:30 Friday and stole power tools and batteries valued at about $350.
• ROBBERY: A convenience store clerk in the 8500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard reported being robbed at about 3 a.m. Saturday by a man who entered the store and demanded all the cash of the register. About $90 was taken.
• CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON: At about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of shots fired in the alley between the 600 block of Sixth and Seventh streets. Donte Dickey, 51, of 632 Seventh St., was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after he was found in possession of a stun gun.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, someone broke a rear window on a car parked on the 1200 block of Military Road. The victim said this was the second occurrence and he believes he is being targeted.
• BROKEN WINDOWS: The owner of a vacant property in the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue reported that sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week someone broke a total of 5 window on the property. Damage was estimated at about $800.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Stacey Spencer, 33, of 1822 Ontario Ave., was charged with criminal mischief, intentionally destroying property after police said he destroyed a city jail mattress at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
• CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON: At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Floyd Crittenden, 39, of 1320 Ontario Ave., was found to be sleeping in his vehicle at a Portage Road restaurant after police were called to check on his welfare. Upon waking Crittenden, officers noticed a .380 caliber pistol on the floor of his vehicle. Crittenden was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
