Niagara Falls
• INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating a discovery somewhere on Bollier Avenue of a plastic cup "full of .22 caliber bullets." The cup was found by city employees "in the street." No other information was provided.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into a fight on the 600 block of 19th Street. A male victim told police that he was in a min-mart when he was attacked by a male suspect who he believes is from Buffalo. The victim was not seriously injured.
