Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue. Officers responded to the area at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday and found a 52-year-old male victim who had been shot in the face. Witnesses said a male gunman went to the front door of a home and when the victim answered the door, he was shot. The victim's wounds were not life-threatening.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 700 block of Portage Road at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. An employee of a medical facility told police that a male suspect entered the office and took an iPad and a cable box.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a theft somewhere on Independence Avenue. A 30-year-old woman told police that sometime between May 2 and 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of her 2009 Pontiac G6 sedan.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary somewhere on Haeberle Avenue. A 58-year-old man told officers that sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his home by breaking a front window. The victims said $5 in change was taken.
