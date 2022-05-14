Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Seventh Street. Officers said they responded to a call of "shots heard" at 3 a.m. Friday and located multiple spent shell casings in the street. Police said they did not locate any victims in the area.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2800 block of Macklem Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between noon Sunday and 5:13 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into his home by kicking in the front door. The victim said a 55-inch TV was taken from the home.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of 20th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday, someone broke into his garage by prying open a door. The victim said a tractor, that does not run, a car battery and a child's red wagon were taken from the garage.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on a drug charge after he was stopped in the 400 block of 19th Street at 12:30 a.m. Friday. Markel D. Jones, 21, 620 23rd St., front, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Officers said Jones had a Hydrocodone tablet in his possession when he was stopped.
