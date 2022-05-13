Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1200 block of 15th Street. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area about 8 p.m. Wednesday when he was attacked by three male suspects. The victim reportedly suffered a serious head injury after being hit with a 2x4 piece of wood. A portion of the attack was captured on video by nearby security cameras.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in Jordan Gardens at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Divon Posey, 30, 517 Seventh St., was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Posey was creating a disturbance in the area by making "unreasonable noise and using foul language." Officers said Posey told them to "take me to (expletive) jail" and they "obliged and advised Posey (that) he was under arrest for disorderly conduct."
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 500 block of Fourth Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 8 a.m. Monday and 8:58 p.m. Wednesday someone broke into her apartment by breaking a kitchen window. The victim said some pots and pans were taken.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he allegedly stole almost $2,500 worth of merchandise from his employer in the 700 block of Builders Way. Saul Pamphile, 33, 605 Third St., Apt. 1, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. An asset protection investigator for the employer told police that Pamphile would intentionally fail to scan items for two unknown customers, then hug the customers and be paid for his actions with marijuana.
