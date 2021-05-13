Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 6:30 p.m.Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday someone broke into her 2016 Ford Edge by unknown means. The victim said some clothing, gift cards and a battery charger were taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a theft from the 2200 block of Independence Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between April 29 and 9:32 a.m. Tuesday, someone stole the catalytic converter from his 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up truck.
