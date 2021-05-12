Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Travis J. Bennett, 36, 1729 Ferry Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking steaks, valued at more than $46, without paying for them.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 700 block of Builders Way at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. An asset protection officer told police that a male suspect entered the store and filled a large trash bag with miscellaneous merchandise and then tried to leave without paying for the items. The victim said he confronted the man and recovered the items, but was unable to detain the suspect. The stolen merchandise was valued at more than $972. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 4:40 p.m. Sunday. A manager told police that a female suspect entered the business and made no purchases but left with a large purple tote that appeared to be full of merchandise.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2800 block of McKoon Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 4:09 and 5:36 p.m.Sunday, someone broke into her home by forcing open a door. The victim said a safe, a laptop computer, audio speakers, a foot spa and a tablet were taken from the home.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of 74th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 12:35 and 12:45 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2000 Audi A4 by unknown means. The victim said a disc golf set was taken.
• ARREST: A Gates man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 12:20 p.m. Monday. Richard A. Karls, 51, 345 Spencercourt Road, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking a bottle of coconut flavored tequila without paying for it.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 800 block of 19th Street. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area at 8 p.m. Friday when a male suspect approached him and hit him in the head with an unknown object. The victim said he fell down and the suspect took a quantity of drugs and cash from his pants pockets as well as his watch.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police found him inside a vehicle that was not his in the 3200 block of Linwood Avenue at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Dashun J. Barnes, 41, 1540 Buffalo Ave., was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, false personation and resisting arrest. He was also charged on three outstanding arrest warrants.
