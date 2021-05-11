Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving charges after police found her damaged vehicle on Legends Park in the 1200 block of 11th Street at 2:42 a.m. Saturday. Katlyn M. Mettler, 28, 26 Expressway Village, Apt. 26, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Police said when they asked Mettler how her vehicle ended up with flat tires on the basketball court, she replied, "Me." Mettler told the officers she was waiting for her boyfriend to pick her up. Officers said Mettler appeared to be intoxicated and when they asked her how much she had to drink, she replied, "Enough to where I should just park and tell my boyfriend to come get me." After officers repeatedly asked Mettler to take field sobriety tests, she replied, "So I can go to jail?" When asked how she damaged her car, Mettler told police "Because I drove over the (expletive) sidewalk." when asked again, how much she had to drink, Mettler said, "More than enough." Police recovered an open bottle of Hennessy liquor from Mettler's vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a break-in at a not-for-profit in the 6500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A manager told officers that security video shows a male suspect breaking into the a store at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday by forcing open a door. The video shows the suspect wandering around a warehouse portion of the store until 12:25 a.m. Friday. The suspect then leaves without taking any items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a parole check at his home in the 500 block of Sixth Street at 10 a.m. Friday. Tyrone Brian Winn Szopinski, 20, 529 Sixth St., upper, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Parole officers said they found a throwing star in Szopinski's bedroom.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking onto an apparent shooting incident in the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue. A homeowner told police that sometime between 1 and 9:30 a.m. Friday, someone fired multiple shots into their home. Witnesses said they heard about eight gun shots at 1 a.m. Friday. Police noted there were multiple bullet holes in the victim's house.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 4:30 p.m. Friday. A manager told police that a male suspect had entered his store and walked out the back door with a "cart full of Milwaukee drills," valued at over $795. The drills were later recovered by police. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 300 block of Niagara Street at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Shakayla U. LeGrande, 30, 535 23rd St., Apt. 2, was charged with disorderly conduct. LeGrande is accused of engaging in a fight with a group of other women in the street and refusing police requests to leave the area.
