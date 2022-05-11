Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 500 block of Fourth Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 11:45 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, someone stole her daughter's bicycle from the front porch of their home. The victim said the bike was chained to a wooden railing on the porch and the thief removed the railing to take the bike.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Third Street. A business owner told officers that sometime between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m.Monday, someone broke into his store by smashing a plate glass window. The victim said two broken scooters, that were used for display purposes only, were taken.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary at a business in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue. An employee told officers that sometime between May 2 and 2:02 p.m. Monday, someone broke into a storage shed by cutting off a door latch. The victim said 59 box and wind fans and 12 flower pots were taken from the shed. The value of the stolen merchandise is estimated at more than $2,900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.