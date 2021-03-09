Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after a property damage accident at 47th Street and Royal Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Friday. Devonta A. Brown, 22, 8513 Krull Parkway, Apt. 1, was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on impaired driving charges after police found him unconscious at the wheel of his vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the brake in the 2800 block of Aaron Griffin Way at 2 a.m. Monday. Officers said they tried to wake the driver up by knocking on the windows of his 2010 Chevy Equinox. When the driver momentarily regained consciousness, he took his foot off the brake and that caused the vehicle to move forward. Police said the vehicle's wheels were turned and it drove a curb and headed directly toward a home in the 1300 block of Calumet Avenue. Officers said the driver briefly regained consciousness and put his foot back on the brake, then passed out again. A patrol officer, using his baton, smashed the vehicle's driver's-side window and managed to put the SUV in park before it struck the house. Police said the driver, Rame M. Isa. 39, 2828 Aaron Griffin Way, failed field sobriety tests and was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and impede traffic/move to slow.
• ARREST: A Gloversville, New York woman was arrested after an incident in the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue at 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Amanda B. Freeman, 38, 115 Broad St., was charged with disorderly conduct.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1500 block of Military Road. A 44-year-old man told officers that he was in the area at 5:28 p.m. Friday, when he was attacked by four suspects who punched and kicked him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.