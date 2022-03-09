Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1100 block of Main Street. An auto repair shop owner told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 11:15 a.m. Monday, someone stole the catalytic converters off of two vehicles that were parked at his business. The victim said a drive shaft was also taken from one of the vehicles.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of Main Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 11:50 p.m. Monday, someone broke into his 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix by unknown means. The victim said some personal papers and debit cards were taken from the vehicle.
